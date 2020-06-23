Da Brat Confirms K. Michelle’s Story About Tamar Braxton & Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

PRPhotos.com

Da Brat has confirmed that Tamar Braxton did indeed sleep with Jermaine Dupri's dad Michael Mauldin. K. Michelle recently revealed on social media that Braxton had slept with Mauldin. During a segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat said that the only detail K. Michelle got wrong is that JD's mom didn't fight Tamar, it was his stepmother."

Brat explained, “Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma. That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator."

She added, "When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”