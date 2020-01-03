Damon Dash Opens Up About Aaliyah And R. Kelly’s Relationship

PRPhotos.com

During last night's premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, Damon Dash opened up about his ex girlfriend, the late Aaliyah and her relationship with R. Kelly. Damon Dash said that if Aaliyah would have been protected from R. Kelly, other young women wouldn't have become victim's of Kelly.

He explained, “Aaliyah was like the sacrificial lamb because she didn't deserve all of that. Good soul, good girl. Wasn't even really so resentful like let that man live but keep him the f*ck away from me. That's all she wanted. She was just happy to be away. And I know the whole story and I know it was a cover up and all that . . . She's 13!” Producer: “15.” Damon Dash: ” . . . I don't care. 15, 13. Anything under 18 is disgusting!