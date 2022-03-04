Home » R&B News » Damson Idris Denies Dating Saweetie

Snowfall star Damson Idris has denied that he is dating Saweetie. A few months back, Saweetie posted a video of herself playing piano while Damon was visiting her home.  During a radio interview, he said, "Me and that queen are just friends. She’s a great piano player, and I didn’t know she could play piano. I didn’t even think the world knew. I was like, ‘Oh this is a cool moment.’”

Damson added that they went out to lunch to discuss potential future collaborations. He explained, "She wanted to show me her new place because I love CB2 and I was going to give her some ideas about furniture and art, and then boom, we went. She was playing the piano, that’s it. I was in there for five minutes and I dipped out. She’s a friend of mine.”

