Damson Idris seemingly confirmed that he is dating socialite and enterpreneur Lori Harvey. The actor posted a photo of himself kissing and cuddling up with Harvey. He also posted a second photo of Harvey on what appears to be the set of Snowfall — according to Bossip.

Harvey also shared the same photos in her IG story.

Snowfall — which stars Idris, returns to FX on February 22nd at 10pm EST.