D'Angelo has announced that he will be involved in a Verzuz battle later this month, but did not reveal his opponent. The battle is set to take place at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

He wrote via Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day, loved ones. Our gift to you. ❤️ Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”