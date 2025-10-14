D’Angelo, Grammy-Winning Soul And R&B Innovator, Dead At 51

D’Angelo, the pioneering soul and R&B artist known for his critically acclaimed albums Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah, died on Tuesday (October 14) at 51 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family said in a statement. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.” Celebrated as a modern visionary and a key figure in the Soulquarians collective – which included Questlove, Erykah Badu, J Dilla, and Q-Tip – he was lauded for his innovative artistry and profound musical depth, earning 14 Grammy nominations and four wins during his career, including Best R&B Album for both Voodoo and Black Messiah.

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, he displayed musical talent from an early age, ultimately shaping the sound of contemporary soul and R&B, while rejecting industry labels like “neo-soul,” instead describing his work simply as “black music.” Despite personal battles with addiction and lengthy struggles with writer’s block, D’Angelo created timeless music renowned for its emotional intensity and meticulous craftsmanship, influencing a generation of artists before his untimely death. D’Angelo is survived by his son, Michael Archer, whom he shared with soul singer Angie Stone until her death in March 2025. (Rolling Stone)