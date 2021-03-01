D’Angelo Was Supposed To Go Head To Head With Maxwell In A Verzuz Battle

D' Angelo headlined a special solo VERZUZ event live from the Apollo Theater on Saturday (February 27th). The singer bought out Redman and Method Man, along with H.E.R., who performed her hit “Best Part” and sang “Nothing Even Matters” with D'Angelo.

After the show, during an Instagram Live, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland revealed that the reason D' Angelo did a solo event is because he was actually supposed to do a VERZUZ with Maxwell on Valentine's Day.

Swizz explained, “That didn’t work out…the fact that D’Angelo was still ready to go…and motivated, we had to celebrate him…no matter who was on stage with him. We had to celebrate that king because, as you can see, those songs that he played tonight, man, that’s real music and this is celebrational stage…and we couldn’t play around with him. We had to let him get his garden because he showed up and showed out.”

Swizz continued, “That man pulled up to Verzuz three hours early. D’Angelo was the earliest in Verzuz history tonight. So, don’t get him showing up at the time he did (an hour after the show was scheduled to start) mixed up with the pre-show, which was by DJ Scratch.”