Dani Evans Addresses Tyra Banks ANTM Gap Controversy

Dani Evans took to social media to address Tyra Banks urging her to have a her gap closed because it was not marketable when she was on America's Next Top Model. In the clip, which was from 2006, Tyra said, “So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed.Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Danielle responded, “Yes, why not?” Tyra responded, “This is all people see …” Tyra said while sticking her finger on her front teeth. “It’s not marketable.”

Dani said that prior to eliminations, all of the contestants were sent to the dentist and the dentist repeatedly asked her if she wanted to close her gap and she declined.

Dani said that fellow model Slick Woods' called her and that is the reason why she is speaking out about the incident. She said that the moment happened at eliminations. She explained, “So, I go forward and Tyra’s like, ‘Why didn’t you get your gap closed?’ I’m like, ‘Huh?’ She like, ‘I told you to get your gap closed.’ I’m like, ‘No you didn’t'” . Dani added, … In that moment, I knew what was happening. I knew that I was basically set up.”

Dani said that ultimately, she decided to close her gap because she wasn't going to let her stop her from getting out of her hometown of Arkansas. She explained, “What you think I’mma choose, fam? So Tyra says to me, ‘If I send you back to the dentist, will get your gap closed?’ And I meet her with another question: ‘So, what you’re saying is, if I tell you no, you’re gonna send me home tonight?'”

She added, “I was not going to allow something that is physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself … Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way. And it wasn’t about copping out, it was about understanding what really carries weight and holds value in my life—and teeth wasn’t one of them.”