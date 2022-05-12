Home » R&B News » DaniLeigh Admits ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Was ‘Ignorant’

DaniLeigh Admits ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Was ‘Ignorant’

Posted on

DaniLeigh has admitted that her song “Yellow Bone” was “ignorant.” The song was dedicated to “light skin baddies” and on the song, she sings, “Yellow Bone is what he wants.”

During an interview with Angie Martinez, DaniLeigh said, “It was definitely a learning lesson for me and I just want to say to everybody that I’m super sorry because it just was a mistake. I’m a Dominican woman, I have family members that are dark skinned, my daughter is a black girl. To even speak on skin tone, I realize how messed up that is now.”

She continued, “I didn’t have no idea of it but I don’t think I wrote the song to intentionally be a praise to light skins or anything like that. So, I don’t know, I just think I wasn’t really thinking. It was definitely ignorant.”

Related Articles

DaniLeigh Opens Up About Instagram Drama With DaBaby
Jennifer Grey Says Johnny Depp Was ‘Crazy Jealous’ When They Were Together
Jada Pinkett-Smith Was ‘Adamant’ About Keeping Family Trip To India
Report: Rihanna Was ‘Forced To Cancel’ Her Baby Shower After A$AP Rocky Arrest
Johnny Depp Thought Amber Heard Was Having An Affair With James Franco
Michael Feinstein Says Liza Minnelli Was ‘Sabotaged’ At The Oscars