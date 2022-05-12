DaniLeigh Admits ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Was ‘Ignorant’

DaniLeigh has admitted that her song “Yellow Bone” was “ignorant.” The song was dedicated to “light skin baddies” and on the song, she sings, “Yellow Bone is what he wants.”

During an interview with Angie Martinez, DaniLeigh said, “It was definitely a learning lesson for me and I just want to say to everybody that I’m super sorry because it just was a mistake. I’m a Dominican woman, I have family members that are dark skinned, my daughter is a black girl. To even speak on skin tone, I realize how messed up that is now.”

She continued, “I didn’t have no idea of it but I don’t think I wrote the song to intentionally be a praise to light skins or anything like that. So, I don’t know, I just think I wasn’t really thinking. It was definitely ignorant.”