DaniLeigh Finally Announces Her Pregnancy

After months of speculation, singer DaniLeigh has confirmed that she is pregnant. The singer shared a photo of herself draped in nothing but a white sheet, while standing in front of a waterfall. She captioned the photo, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus insert white heart emoji.”

Although fans are assuming the child is by the singer's off again on again boyfriend Da Baby, DaniLeigh hasn't confirmed or denied the news.

DaBaby hasn't commented on the news but he did like DaniLeigh's photo.

