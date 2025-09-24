Danny Brown Announces New Album, ‘Stardust,’ Shares Lead Single, “Starburst,” Plans 2025 Tour

On Tuesday (September 23), Danny Brown announced the details of his new album, Stardust, which is set for release on November 7 via Warp Records. The Detroit rapper also revealed a 21-date North American tour, which kicks off on November 10 in Boston, and concludes on December 14 in New York City, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta along the way. Underscores and Femtanyl will serve as opening acts for the entire tour. Stardust is billed as Brown’s first album written in sobriety, and is described as “messy, emotional, and held together with a strange kind of clarity.” The record features a series of experimental collaborations with artists including Nnamdi, Jane Remover, and Quadeca. Brown also shared the project’s lead single, “Starburst,” which is accompanied by a DEADHORSES-directed music video and features production from Holly. Stardust follows Brown’s pair of 2023 releases, Quaranta and his joint project with JPEGMAFIA, SCARING THE HOES. (Consequence of Sound)