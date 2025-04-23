Dasha Will Premiere New Single, “Give Me A Second” At Stagecoach, Says Being Called “Trailer Swift” Is “Creative”

Getty Images

In a new interview with People, Dasha revealed that she is set to debut her new single, “Give Me a Second,” at Stagecoach this weekend. “I’m really excited this year to have my own set at the main stage,” Dasha shared about her afternoon slot on Saturday (April 26). “I’m going to have four dancers on stage, some other folks on stage with me as well and [am] going to be debuting a new song. Stagecoach is going to be the first to see it.” Dasha also revealed that her forthcoming new project will be an EP release, “with another EP in October that combines into a bigger album.” She also tipped her cap to those who refer to her as “Trailer Swift.” “Honestly, I think it’s really creative,” she said. “I have to give them some points [for] that. It’s f—ing hilarious.” She credits Taylor Swift with inspiring her approach to songwriting and performing, while also attributing her focus on storytelling in her music to her childhood idol. (People)