Daunte Wright Laid To Rest

Daunte Wright was laid to rest yesterday (April 22nd), weeks after being shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. According to TMZ, Al Sharpton did the eulogy and called Wright the Prince of Brooklyn Center. He also said that he is hopeful that real change with come and that Daunte will not have died in vain.

Benjamin Crump was also at the funeral. He took a moment to acknowledge other families of Black men who were shot and killed by police in attendance to support the Wright family, including the families of Emmett Till, Oscar Grant, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark and George Floyd. Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker was also at the funeral.

Meanwhile, Daunte's family said that he was the "life of the party" and everyone loved him.

Wright's parents also talked about how much they would miss their son.

Clip 1 Al Sharpton speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/AllSharpton_SpeaksAtDaunteWrightFuneral.mp3

Clip 2 Al Sharpton speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/04_apr/Clip2_AllSharpton_SpeaksAtDaunteWrightFuneral.mp3