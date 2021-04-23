Home » R&B News » Daunte Wright Laid To Rest

Daunte Wright Laid To Rest

Posted on

Daunte Wright was laid to rest yesterday (April 22nd), weeks after being shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. According to TMZ, Al Sharpton did the eulogy and called Wright the Prince of Brooklyn Center. He also said that he is hopeful that real change with come and that Daunte  will not have died in vain.

Benjamin Crump was also at the funeral. He took a moment to acknowledge other families of Black men who were shot and killed by police in attendance to support the Wright family, including the families of Emmett Till, Oscar Grant, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark and George Floyd. Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker was also at the funeral.

Meanwhile, Daunte's family said that he was the "life of the party" and everyone loved him.

Wright's parents also talked about how much they would miss their son.

Clip 1 Al Sharpton speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral :

Clip 2 Al Sharpton speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral :

Clip 3 Al Sharpton speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral :

Related Articles

Prince Harry’s Visit To The U.K. Eased Tension With Estranged Royal Family Members
Prince Harry To Head Back To CA Without Talking To Dad; Queen Breaks Mourning
Eva Mendes Reacts to Social Media Debate Sparked by Parenting Advice
Celebrities React To Guilty Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial
Princes William and Harry Begin Healing Process as He Delays Return to California
Kim Kardashian and Maluma Are Not Dating, as Others Try To Slip In Her DM’s