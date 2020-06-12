Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd’s Death During ‘A Talk With Punchlines’ Event

Last night (June 11th), Netflix shared Dave Chappelle's set from Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines and titled it 8:46. During the event, Chappelle addresses the murder of George Floyd and the protests going on around the world.

Dave Chappelle spoke on the number 8:46, which is the amount of time Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, saying, "I can't get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate. I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed this n**ga in 8 minutes and 46 seconds."

The event took place in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Chappelle also blasted Candace Owens for her comments on Floyd's death, saying, "I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, 'don't worry about it he's a criminal anyway.' I don't give a f*ck what this n**ga did… I don't care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p*ssy. I don't know if it stanks but I imagine it does. If I ever find out I'll let you know for sure, I'll tell like Azealia Banks, I'll tell."