Dave Chappelle: ‘I Am Not Bending To Anybody’s Demands’

Getty Images

Dave Chappelle has addessed the Netflix Controversy in new standup appearance. According to the New York Times, Chappelle has denied reports that he was invited to speak with transgender members of the Netflix staff but he refused. He said, “If they would have invited me, I would have accepted it. Although, I am confused about what we are speaking about. I said what I said, and boy…I heard what you said. My God, how could I not?”

He continued, “I want everyone in the audience to know, that even though the media frames it as though it’s me versus that community, it’s not. Do not blame the LGBTQ community for any of this sh*t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests, and what I can say and what I cannot say.

He added, “To the transgender community: I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” he asserted before detailing the specific conditions under which he would be willing to hear anyone out over their offense and concerns.

He went on, “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing. And third, you must admit that [queer Australian comedian and critic of Chappelle] Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”