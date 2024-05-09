David Beckham Admits He Didn’t Expect Spice Girls Reunion At Victoria’s 50th Birthday Party

© 2024 Getty Images

On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, soccer star David Beckham admits that he was surprised at the Spice Girls reunion that took place at the 50th birthday party for his wife, Victoria Beckham. The four other Spice Girls – Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisolm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell – were all there to celebrate the big occasion with their friend and former bandmate. And while Beckham’s son, Cruz, played guitar, all the Spice Girls gave a surprise rendition of their 1996 hit, “Mama,” shocking all the guests in attendance, as well as David Beckham himself. “My son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song, and he sang ‘Mama.’ And all of a sudden, all the girls got up — and I’m their biggest fan, you know,” Beckham gushed about the impromptu Spice Girls reunion he unknowingly helped bring together. (People)