Day 26 Singer Willie Taylor’s Wife Accused Him Of Leaving Her & Their Children

Day 26 singer Willie Taylor's wife Shanda Taylor has accused him off leaving her and their four kids. Shanda wrote on Instagram, "Gonna be completely honest I've never felt so good from the inside and out. The sad part is people don't like to see it cause they are used to u being unhappy. It's scares them [smiling with hearts emoji] so they put you thru turmoil to break you and keep you broken. Yes the tagged." Shanda had tagged Willie in her photo.

She continued, "You can't hold me down if u tried. Left me aimlessly with 4 kids cause u needed a break. Guess what they saddled on my back girl friend." After screenshots of her post went viral, Shana decided to deleted her posted and replaced it with, "Damn …… period."

Willie addressed the rumors on Instagram Live, saying, “I love my family, but sometimes you need a break." He added that he left because he didn’t want to die, so he came to get peace.

Shanda and Willie also celebrated 13 years of marriage in December 2020.