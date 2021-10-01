Daz Dillinger Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Had An Entanglement With Kriss Kross Rapper Chris Kelly

PRPhotos.com

Daz Dillinger has claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith once had an entanglement with underage rapper, the late Chris Kelly of Kriss Kross. According to HotNewHipHop, Daz Dillinger revealed in an interview that it happened when Kelly was 15 and Jada was 22.

He said, “You think Jada Pinkett was entangling? She was entangling with Chris Kelly from motherf*cking Kriss Kross. Kriss Kross was in the room and [Kelly] was like, ‘Jada Pinkett is at the door but don’t leave! Take this weed, chill.’ We were like, ‘Damn, he gave us an ounce of weed! We gon’ kick it right here.’ Then he came back in and said, ‘Yeah, that was Jada Pinkett.’ I’m like, damn, that’s Jada Pinkett at a young age. 1993, around that way. She was entanglin’ then. Shout out to Jada.”

Kelly died in 2013 from a drug overdose at 34.