DC Young Fly’s Longtime Girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh! Dead At 32

DC Young Fly's longtime girlfriend and the mother of his three children Ms Jacky Oh! has died. She was 32. According to TMZ, sources say the former Wild 'N Out star died Wednesday (May 31st) in Miami. No official word on what caused her death, bu the site reported that Jacky recently posted that she ws in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover.”

Ms Jacky Oh! was born Jacklyn Smith and she met DC in 2015, the same year he made his debut on Wild N' Out. Jacky was a Wild N' Out girl at the time. She had since gone on to become an actress and influencer, launching her own lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection.

DC was actually taping new episodes of Wild N' Out when he got the news about Jacky's death.

The “Wild 'N Out” social media page posted about Ms Jacky's death, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons.”

The statement continue, “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky and DC had three kids together: daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince Nehemiah was just born last year.