DDG Responds to Halle Bailey Breakup Speculation

DDG took to social media to dispel rumors that he and Halle Bailey broke up. Rumors started after followers noticed that DDG unfollowed Bailey on Instagram, deleted all her photos from his account and shared a tweet that read “all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy.”

Halle's older sister Ski took to social media to address DDG, saying, “DDG, like, bro, what’s wrong with you? Halle’s not like the ones that you’ve been with. You will not treat her the way you’ve treated these others. I don’t give a freak if y’all had issues going on. That’s what you won’t do. Please understand that.”

She continued, “You’re not gonna do her the way that you did everybody else. You’re not gonna come to social media and try to put her on blast and insinuate or put something out that make it seem like she was doing something that she wasn’t doing. You need to pipe down and get yourself together. If y’all broke up, then you need to just unfollow and just keep it pushin’. You don’t have to put nothin’ out there like that. Talkin’ about, ‘All these girls is the same.’ Are you dumb? Are you stupid?”

Ski posted an apology shortly after, claiming she had communicated with Bailey and was told there was “nothing going on.”

DDG later denied rumors that they broke up, saying, “The internet is so gullible.”