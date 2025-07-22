Deftones Reveal Lineup For 2025 Dia De Los Deftones, Featuring Clipse And Deafheaven

On Tuesday (July 22), Deftones took to Instagram to reveal the lineup for their 2025 Dia De Los Deftones festival, which is set to take place on November 1 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joining the alt-metal band on the bill are Clipse, Deafheaven, 2hollis, Rico Nasty, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University. The festival announcement follows the band’s recent revelation of their highly-anticipated new album, Private Music, which is scheduled for release on August 22 via Reprise Records. The album release coincides with the launch of Deftones’ North American tour, which is set to kick off August 22 in Vancouver, and run through September 19 in Atlanta, with IDLES and Phantogram serving as opening acts on select dates. A pre-sale for Dia De Los Deftones begins on Wednesday (July 23), while the general on-sale starts Friday (July 25). (Consequence of Sound)