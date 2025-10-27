Demi Lovato Announces 2026 ‘It’s Not That Deep’ North American Tour

On Monday (October 27), Demi Lovato announced the dates and details of her 2026 North American It’s Not That Deep Tour. The 23-date arena tour is in support of Lovato’s ninth album, It’s Not That Deep, which dropped on Friday (October 24). The jaunt will feature opening act Adéla, and will stretch from April 8 in Charlotte, N.C. to May 25 in Houston, while stopping in major cities including Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. “I can’t wait to get back on the road with you and dance to these songs together night after night,” Lovato wrote, while adding, “this is gonna be so much fun, i can’t even contain it… SEE YOU SO SOON.” Lovato previewed her first headlining tour in three years with an underplay performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday (Oct. 25). An artist pre-sale starts Thursday (October 30), followed by a general on-sale beginning Friday (October 31). (Billboard)