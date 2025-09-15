Demi Lovato Announces Ninth Studio Album, ‘It’s Not That Deep’

On Monday (September 15), Demi Lovato took to social media to announce the details of her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, which is set for release on October 24 via DLG Recordings/Island Records. Marking a new dance-pop era for the singer, the 11-track album is executive produced by Zhone (known for work with Charli XCX and Kylie Minogue), and features the lead singles “Fast” and “Here All Night.” “This music is a perfect reflection of where I’m at today. It was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it,” said Lovato in a press release. “It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me.” Lovato’s previous album, 2022’s Holy Fvck, reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The pop star is also busy with other projects, recently appearing in the new film Tow, and she has a cookbook due out in March 2026. (Variety)