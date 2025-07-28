Demi Lovato Announces Release Date For “Fast,” Lead Single From Her Upcoming Dance-Pop Album

On Monday (July 28), Demi Lovato took to Instagram to announce that the first single, “Fast,” from her upcoming celebratory dance-pop album will be released this Friday (August 1). Lovato’s new project is executive-produced by Zhone, and marks a new era following her recent rock-leaning albums, 2022’s Holy Fvck and 2023’s remix collection, Revamped. Lovato captioned her post, “me when i serve my favorite dish… FAST OUT FRIDAY 8.1 ⏩” with the singer making light of an old meme of her saying her favorite dish was a mug. Lovato also posted a series of Instagram Stories teasing her upcoming single, which included the captions, “A new era has arrived,” and “I know I shouldn’t have kept you waiting… but I’m here now.” Zhone shared insight into what to expect from Lovato’s new album, with the producer telling Rolling Stone, “This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.” (Rolling Stone)