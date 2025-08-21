Demi Lovato Crushes Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” During Her 33rd Birthday Karaoke Party

Demi Lovato celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday (August 20) with a lively karaoke party. The pop star impressed her guests with a soaring cover of Cynthia Erivo’s “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, alongside Christina Aguilera’s “Keep On Singin’ My Song” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” while surrounded by friends and husband Jutes. Sharing clips on TikTok and Instagram, Lovato showcased her powerful vocals and joyful spirit, receiving praise from fans as well as Wicked’s official account, which commented, “Your battle cry was perfection. Have a thrillifying birthday!” The celebration coincides with Lovato’s ongoing new music rollout, which featured the recent release of her dancey new single, “Fast,” alongside recording sessions for an upcoming album that finds the singer re-embracing pop music after her recent excursions into an edgier, more rock-driven sound. (Billboard)