Demi Lovato Is Finishing Up A “Celebratory Dance-Pop Album” Produced By Zhone

Demi Lovato is currently putting the finishing touches on her ninth studio album, which is expected to be released later this year. “Over the past few years, Demi has found love, joy, and newfound confidence, making the choice to approach life with much more lightness and fun,” says a source close to the project. “She took this sentiment into the studio, which can be felt in every track on this celebratory dance-pop album.” The album is executive-produced by Zhone, known for his work with Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, and Kesha. “It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up,” Zhone says. “She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.” Lovato, who recently got married to Jordan Lutes, has been sharing teasers of her new song, “Fast,” on social media, giving fans their first taste of DL9. (Rolling Stone)