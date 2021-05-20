Demi Lovato Says She Is Nonbinary And Is Changing Her Pronouns

PRPhotos.com

Demi Lovato has revealed that she is nonbinary and will be changing her pronouns to they and them. In a video online, she said that she’s “proud” to make the change after a lot of self-reflection. In her own words, she said, “it allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Lovato says that she’s making the change to support those that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.

TL;DR:

