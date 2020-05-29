Denzel Washington Serves As A Barrier During An Alleged Arrest Of A Homeless Man

PRPhotos.com

Earlier this week, a video of Denzel Washington serving as a barrier between cops and a homeless man during an alleged arrest was posted online. Twitter user @realchefashton posted the video, along with the caption, "#DenzelWashington saw a commotion in West Hollywood with cops and an unarmed distressed homeless man. He gets out of his car, and serves as a barrier between what could have resulted in another murder of an unarmed Black man. This man was arrested safely."

No word on what the exact circumstances was but the actor can be seen standing to the right of the police officers, wearing a grey shirt and calmly using hand gestures as he speaks to both of the officers and a black man in a blue hoodie standing across from them.

The video then shows the officers detaining the man in the blue hoodie in handcuffs while Denzel watches.

One fan reacted to the clip, saying, “So, apparently #DenzelWashington saw a commotion on the streets of West Hollywood with the cops and an unarmed distressed homeless man. He gets out of his car, and serves as a barrier between what could have likely ended up in a fatality. He got the man some food and drink and calmed him. Police were able to arrest him without incident. This is how you use your celebrity. #salute #whatcape”

