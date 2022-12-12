Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Wife Da’Naia Jackson

Derrick Jaxn has revealed that he and his wife Da'Naia Jackson have decided to go their separate ways. As previously reported, Jaxn admitted that he cheated on his wife several times last year.

Prior to announcing the news, Youtuber Tasha K posted a photo of Jaxn out with a mystery woman during Art Basel earlier this month. Tasha captioned the photo, “#UpDated PSA: Let’s congratulate the new couple … The new Miss Jaxn, Zhana Impress @offical_pinkylove has already been exposed on #UnWineWithTashaK’s YouTube.”

Derrick later released a statement, saying, “Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children."

He continued, "Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished."

He added, "From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family. We ask that if you pray, to please pray for us as we navigate this grieving process. If not, please respect our privacy.”

About a month back, Da'Naia "cursed" those who spoke out against her and her husband. She said, “Every person speaking against the names Da’Naia Jaxn and Derrick Jaxn, in mockery, accusations, slanders, and lies, may the mercies of God be withdrawn from you. May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless. Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth. Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth…You’ve been warned…Keep our names out of your mouth in the name of Jesus.”

Derrick and Da'Naia were married for four years. They have two children together.