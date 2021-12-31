Despite Rumors, Tyler, The Creator Says He’s Not Changing His Name

After calling his stage name “dumb,” Tyler, The Creator fans and a few media outlets began speculating that he would change his stage name and he says… that’s not gonna happen.

In a string of since-deleted tweets, Tyler roasted those who thought he would change his name to Tyler Okonma, his birth name. He wrote in all caps: “I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID?

However, he did say that he will embrace his last name more.

The confusion came after a recent interview with Fast Company, where he spoke about the “aesthetics” of using his birth name for creative projects.

He said, “My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that. I don’t know. I’m getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize s**t, you just start changing.”

Tyler, the Creator is currently preparing for his North American tour which kicks off in San Diego on Feb. 10.

TL;DR:

