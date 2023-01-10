Diamond Of ‘Diamond & Silk’ Passes Away

Pro-Trump commentator Lynette Hardaway, known as "Diamond" of Diamond & Silk has passed away. According to BScott, Trump broke the news on his Truth Social site, revealing that Hardaway passed away at her home in her sleep yesterday (January 9th). She was reportedly 51-years-old.

Diamond & Silk's Twitter account later confirmed the news, writing that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.”

Trump wrote, “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out."

Although no cause of death has been confirmed, it's being reported that Diamond was sick.