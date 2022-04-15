Home » R&B News » Did Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Break Up?

Did Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Break Up?

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rumors are going around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have broken up after he was caught cheating. Paris based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to Instagram and reported that the two broke up after RiRi caught Rocky cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Louis continued, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.” Louis also revealed that “things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

Louis goes on to detail that “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have commented on the rumor.

Related Articles

Marriage Counselor Says She Saw ‘Mutual Abuse’ Between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky ‘Charmed’ Her Mom ‘From The Jump’
Rihanna Opens Up About A$AP Rocky & Pregnancy
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson
Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Share Photos From Their Wedding
Molly Shannon And Carson Daly Share Heartbreaking Experiences Of Losing A Parent At A Young Age