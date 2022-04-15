Did Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Break Up?

PRPhotos.com

Rumors are going around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have broken up after he was caught cheating. Paris based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to Instagram and reported that the two broke up after RiRi caught Rocky cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Louis continued, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.” Louis also revealed that “things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

Louis goes on to detail that “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have commented on the rumor.