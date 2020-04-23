Did Tiffany Haddish Confirm That She Is Dating Common?

PRPhotos.com

Fans seem to think Tiffany Haddish has finally confirmed that she is dating rapper/actor Common. The two recently went on their first virtual date for Bumble. She posted a video, along with the caption, "I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend."

She continued, "He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home." She added, "Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner."