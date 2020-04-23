Home » R&B News » Did Tiffany Haddish Confirm That She Is Dating Common?

Did Tiffany Haddish Confirm That She Is Dating Common?

Fans seem to think Tiffany Haddish has finally confirmed that she is dating rapper/actor Common. The two recently went on their first virtual date for Bumble. She posted a video, along with the caption, "I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend."

She continued, "He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home." She added, "Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner."

 

