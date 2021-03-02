Did Tiger Woods fall asleep behind the wheel just moments before his horrific crash last week? According to Page Six, a report citing forensic car experts said that the golf legend appeared to not be paying attention right before he crashed his 2021 Genesis GV80.

Jonathan Cherney, a consultant who serves as an expert witness in court cases told USA Today, “To me, this is like a classic case of falling asleep behind the wheel, because the road curves and his vehicle goes straight.”

He continued, “It’s a drift off the road, almost like he was either unconscious, suffering from a medical episode or fell asleep and didn’t wake up until he was off the road and that’s where the brake application came in.”

Accident Reconstruction Expert Felix Lee said, “My feeling is that speed wasn’t that much of an issue. It was just some kind of inattention that caused the curb strike.”