Home » R&B News » Diddy Files To Dismiss Some Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Files To Dismiss Some Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

© 2024 Getty Images
© 2024 Getty Images
Posted on

Lawyers representing Sean “Diddy” Combs have filed to dismiss portions of a woman’s sexual assault lawsuit that were not covered by law at the time of the alleged incident in 1991. Diddy argues that he cannot be sued because laws based around revenge porn and human trafficking did not exist yet. The woman, Joi Dickerson-Deal, claims that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 19 years old, and later shared a video of the assault without her consent. Combs denies the allegations and accuses Dickerson-Deal of exploiting laws that have extended the statute of limitations.

Last month, federal authorities raided Combs’ properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Combs has faced several sexual abuse lawsuits in recent years, which he and his lawyers vehemently deny.

Related Articles

Pink Files Legal Action Against Pharrell Over Proposed P.Inc. Trademark
Cuba Gooding Jr. Added To Diddy Accuser’s Assault Lawsuit
Drake Bell Detained ‘Brutal’ Sexual Abuse At 15 By Brian Peck
Roman Polanski Set To Face L.A. Trial On Rape Lawsuit In 2025
Nigel Lythgoe Has Denied Paula Abdul’s Sexual Assault Claims
‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Discusses Brian Peck’s Sexual Abuse Case