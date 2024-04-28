Diddy Files To Dismiss Some Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

© 2024 Getty Images

Lawyers representing Sean “Diddy” Combs have filed to dismiss portions of a woman’s sexual assault lawsuit that were not covered by law at the time of the alleged incident in 1991. Diddy argues that he cannot be sued because laws based around revenge porn and human trafficking did not exist yet. The woman, Joi Dickerson-Deal, claims that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 19 years old, and later shared a video of the assault without her consent. Combs denies the allegations and accuses Dickerson-Deal of exploiting laws that have extended the statute of limitations.

Last month, federal authorities raided Combs’ properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Combs has faced several sexual abuse lawsuits in recent years, which he and his lawyers vehemently deny.