Diddy Sets Release Date For His First Solo Album In 17 Years

Diddy has announced his first solo release in 17 years, The Love Album: Off The Grid, which is scheduled to drop on September 15th. The news came in a star-studded trailer featuring Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Yung Miami, 21 Savage and DJ Khaled.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” Diddy says in the video, which also includes clips of him dancing with Kim Porter, the mother of his children who died back in 2018. “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

Diddy hasn't put out a proper solo album since Press Play in 2006, though he has released a string of successful singles in recent years.