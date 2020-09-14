Dionne Warwick Shows Up As A Surprise Guest During Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle

PRPhotos.com

Music icons Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle came together for a legendary VERZUZ battle last night (September 13th). The two went hit for hit on Instagram Live and Apple Music, playing songs like Glady's Knight & The Pips' “You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” and Patti Labelle's “All Right Now,” Gladys' “Make Yours a Happy Home,” and Patti's “If You Asked Me To,” Gladys' “Someone to Watch Over Me” and Patti's “Love, Need and Want You,” Gladys Knight & the Pips' “You’re Number One (In My Book),” and Patti's “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is),” Gladys Knight & the Pips' “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and Patti's “New Attitude” and “On My Own” and more.

During the last round, after Patti played “You Are My Friend,” and “If Only You Knew,” Dionne Warwick came on the stage to perform “That's What Friends Are For” with Gladys and Patti. The ladies closed out the battle with a performance of “Superwoman.”

The R&B queens had more than 500,000 viewers tuned in.

Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle and Dionne Warwick perform “Superwoman” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/GladysDionneAndPattiSingSuperwoman.mp3

Gladys sings “Your The Best Thing That Happened To Me” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/GladysSingsBestThingThatHappenedToMe.mp3

Gladys, Dionne and Patti perform “That’s What Friends Are For” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/GladysDionnePattiThatsWhatFriendsAreFor.mp3

Patti and Gladys on voting : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/PattiAndGladysOnVoting.mp3

Patti Labelle says she still has a flip phone : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/PattiLabelleStillHasAFlipPhone.mp3