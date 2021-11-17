Dionne Warwick Tells Jake Gyllenhaal to Return Taylor Swift’s Scarf

PRPhotos.com

With the re-release of Taylor Swift’s album, Red, her song “All Too Well” is getting a lot of attention, even from celebrities.

Dionne Warwick chimed in about the lyrics… “And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now." The 80-year-old music icon posted that if “that young man” has her scarf, he should return it. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake."

Originally released 2012, fans believe the song refers to ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Although she has never clarified the story, the two dated in 2010 and were once photographed near the home of Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

