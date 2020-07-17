DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Khaled Khaled’

PRPhotos.com

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce that his 12th studio album will be titled Khaled Khaled.

He added that the album is being “executive produced” by his sons Asahd, 3, and Aalam, 5 months. Khaled revealed the title of his upcoming with a 90-second video that takes fans on a journey through his illustrious career, ending with the big reveal of the project’s title.

He also revealed the titles of his new Drake collabs. Posing with a Drake-referencing owl, Khaled hyped the track “Popstar,” writing, “SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!,” adding, “Great to collaborate wit the team prod @ozmusiqe we work AMAZING together ALSO BIG UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @futuretheprince @oliverelkhatib always great to work wit the OVO team. WE WORK AMAZING TOGETHER! DRAKE LUV FOREVER !”

The other track is titled “Greece,” of which Khaled said. “MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP!! #FANLUV I DONT DO SIDE A AND SIDE B With WTB X OVO ITS SIDE A AND SIDE A,” he wrote.

He also posted a trailer for the reggae-tinged “Popstar” video co-starring Spanish actor/filmmaker Jordi Mollà.