DMX’s Daughter Readies Docuseries Raising Fentanyl, Drug Addiction Awareness

DMX’s 10-year-old daughter is putting together a four-part docuseries on the dangerous realities surrounding drug use and fentanyl addiction. The young advocate lost her father to a drug overdose and two other family members to fentanyl addiction, which prompted her to raise awareness surrounding the issue through public media pursuits. “I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings and come up with the solution for healing,” she said. Her father died from a cocaine-induced cardiac arrest in the spring of 2021. (BET)

