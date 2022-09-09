Doctor Clears The Weeknd To Perform Again Later This Month

Days after losing his voice onstage and having to cancel his Los Angeles concert, The Weeknd has been cleared by his doctor to continue singing.

He’s currently resting his voice and says according to his physician, he’ll be “solid” by the time he plays his hometown of Toronto on September 22.

He posted the update online and assured fans that the LA date is being rescheduled and an announcement would be made soon.

In case you missed it over the holiday weekend, during the Los Angeles concert on Sept. 3, he lost his voice while in the middle of belting out his single “Can't Feel My Face.” He ran off stage mid-performance and later came back and canceled the rest of the show.

