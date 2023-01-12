Does Ne-Yo Have Another Child On The Way?

Rumor has it that Ne-Yo has another child on the way with his alleged baby mama Sade. Ne-Yo is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Crystal Renee after he allegedly got Sade pregnant with a child outside of his marriage.

Earlier this week, the singer shared photos of his kids, including his youngest son who was born in 2021. He captioned, “I am blessed. Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."

According to AceShowbiz, The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of Sade to Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump. In the video, the influencer wore a mini black bodysuit as she cradled her baby bump and showed it off.