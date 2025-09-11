Doja Cat Announces iTunes Exclusive Deluxe Edition Of Her Upcoming Album, ‘Vie’

Doja Cat continues her ‘80s-themed rollout for her upcoming album, Vie, by adopting the persona of cult icon Max Headroom in an Instagram video announcing the iTunes exclusive deluxe edition which is available for pre-order. Embracing the retro aesthetic, including neon backgrounds and glitch effects, the promo teases snippets of new songs, exclusive content, and a surprise upon release. This follows her New Wave-inspired lead single, “Jealous Type,” with Doja delivering the live debut of the track during Sunday night’s MTV VMAs. That performance featured a surprise appearance by ’80s smooth jazz legend Kenny G, throwback breakdancers in 8-ball jackets, and an intro by her Max Headroom character, who has been credited as “the first computer-generated TV presenter.” Vie is set to drop on September 26 via RCA Records. (Uproxx)