Doja Cat, Drake And Ari Lennox Lead The 2022 BET Awards Nominations

The 2022 BET Awards have been announced and Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox are in the lead. Doja Cat picked up six nominations, including “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Album of the Year,” for Planet Her, “BET Her” for “Woman,” “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “Best Collaboration” for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox scored four nods a piece. Ari is up for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” for “Pressure,” “BET Her” for “Pressure” and “BET Her” for “Unloyal,” her duet with Summer Walker.

Drake is up for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, “Video of the Year” for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug and “Album of the Year” for Certified Lover Boy.

Other notable nominees include Kanye West, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Mary J. Blige who are all nominated in three categories.

Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will air live on Sunday, June 26th on BET at 8pm EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Album of the year An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic Back of My Mind, H.E.R. Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator Certified Lover Boy, Drake Donda, Kanye West Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist Ari Lennox Chlöe Doja Cat H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Mary J. Blige Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist Blxst Chris Brown Giv?on Lucky Daye The Weeknd Wizkid Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist Cardi B Doja Cat Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist Drake Future J. Cole Jack Harlow Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Lil Baby

Best group Silk Sonic Chlöe X Halle City Girls Lil Baby & Lil Durk Migos Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems “Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug “Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist Baby Keem Benny the Butcher Latto Muni Long Tems Yung Bleu

Video of the year “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar “Have Mercy,” Chlöe “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA “Pressure,” Ari Lennox “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak Benny Boom Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch Director X Hype Williams Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award “All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp “Come to Life,” Kanye West Grace. Kelly Price Hallelujah. Fred Hammond Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), H.E.R. & Tauren Wells Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music We Win, Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her “Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige “Have Mercy,” Chlöe “Pressure,” Ari Lennox “Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan “Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox “Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act Dave (U.K.) Dinos (France) Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) Fireboy Dml (Nigeria) Little Simz (U.K.) Ludmilla (Brazil) Major League Djz (South Africa) Tayc (France) Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie Candyman King Richard Respect Space Jam: A New Legacy Summer of Soul The Harder They Fall

Best actor Adrian Holmes, Bel Air Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish Damson Idris, Snowfall Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem Jabari Banks, Bel Air Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard Coco Jones, Bel Air Issa Rae, Insecure Jennifer Hudson, Respect Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost Queen Latifah, The Equalizer Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Regina King, The Harder They Fall Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award Akira Akbar Demi Singleton Marsai Martin Miles Brown Saniyya Sidney Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award Brittney Griner Candace Parker Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Sha’carri Richardson Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award Aaron Donald Bubba Wallace Giannis Antetokounmpo Ja Morant LeBron James Stephen Curry.