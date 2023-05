At a ceremony held in Beverly Hills this week, Doja Cat was named BMI’s Pop Songwriter of the Year.

To her credit, she co-wrote six of the most-performed pop songs of 2022, including “Need to Know,” “Vegas,” and “You Right.”

At the same ceremony, “Stay,” recorded by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber was named BMI’s Pop Song of the Year.

