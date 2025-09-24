Doja Cat Reveals New Artwork For ‘Vie,’ Blasts “Harsh Criticism” Of Album Cover

On Monday (September 21), Doja Cat unveiled new artwork for her upcoming album, Vie, which is due out this Friday (Sept. 26). The current image features Doja in a tattered wedding dress hanging from a yellow parachute caught in a tree, which she says symbolizes trust, curiosity, and growth. “Love grows upward but more importantly down,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album.🌳” Fans were critical of the artwork in the comments, causing Doja to take to X the next day to defend her creative choices. “You can’t make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning,” she wrote. “The greatest armor is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart.” This cover replaces an earlier one featuring a close up image of Doja surrounded by red roses that fans had assumed was official. (Billboard)