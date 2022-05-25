Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be Rap

Doja Cat has been considered a star in both pop and rap, but she says her next release will be a rap album.

During an interview in the June/July 2022 issue of Elle magazine, Doja explained that her next project will be mostly rap music.

“I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up,” she said, likely before announcing that she'd no longer be touring with The Weeknd due to tonsil surgery.

The release is in the early stages, but Doja also said, “I have been getting songs and things sent to me…. Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Doja has demanded her respect in the genre, tweeting at one point that she should be viewed as a rapper.

She continued, “When I was little, that’s kind of all I listened to. I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with–I got a lot better.”

She then said, “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap. The only person who should be rating hip-hop is an OG or somebody who is respected in hip-hop.”

Doja went on to praise her fellow women rappers, like City Girls, Rico Nasty and Saweetie, adding, “There’s an explosion of amazing female rap talent out there right now. It’s so cool to see that, because we didn’t have that when we were younger.”