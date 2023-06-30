Doja Cat Shares New Tattoos In Topless Instagram Post

Topless, with her back to the camera, Doja Cat shared images of her new tattoos on Instagram. One is a spider hanging from the end of a bat skeleton, that covers her entire back and shoulders.

When she got the bat ink earlier this year, she explained its importance and said, that bats are “symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Doja also added a new tatt on the topside of her right hand that shows a sword seared through an eyeball.

