Doja Cat Unveils Cover Art And Trailer For Her New Album, ‘Vie’

On Wednesday (August 20), Doja Cat took to social media to unveil the rose-adorned cover art and an album trailer for her upcoming project, Vie, which is set for release on September 26. The cover features Doja surrounded by red roses, and the trailer showcases the Grammy winner taking a stylish drive through Paris in exotic sports cars, embracing a French mademoiselle vibe. Fans can pre-order signed vinyl and CDs from her website, with Doja promising, “Every week I’m dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my ‘Love Languages Collection.’” The album’s lead single, “Jealous Type,” is scheduled to drop on August 21. “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” Doja said of her new album in a recent interview with V Magazine. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular.” (Billboard)