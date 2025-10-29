Donald Glover, Avril Lavigne, Mick Fleetwood, Janelle Monáe, Nancy Wilson, And More Added To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Lineup

Seventeen new performers and presenters, including Jim Carey, Janelle Monáe, Avril Lavigne, Donald Glover, Mick Fleetwood, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Perry, Mike McCready, and Nancy Wilson, have been added to the lineup for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on November 8 in Los Angeles, boosting the roster of special guests participating in the event to 37. These announcements follow the addition of Chappell Roan and the Killers earlier this week, joining previously announced artists including Beck, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, and Questlove. They will all be on hand to honor the Rock Hall’s 2025 class of inductees featuring Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, as well as a series of special honorees. The 40th annual event will take place at the Peacock Theater, and will stream live on Disney+, with a condensed primetime special airing on ABC on January 1. (Variety)